March 18, 1942 - February 25, 2019

Sandra Wilson Summerhays, age 76, passed away quietly Feb. 25, 2019. She was born March 18, 1942, in Ogden, Utah. In Sandra's younger years she lived with her family in Anchorage, Alaska. The family was fortunate to be able to take weekend trips into the wilderness areas north of Anchorage. During these trips Sandra and her family caught fish and picked wild blueberries to take home and enjoy. Sandra's surviving siblings are: Mr. and Mrs. Vern and Claudia Wilson of Corona, California; Mr. Wayne Wilson of Morgan, Utah; and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Bonnie Sowder of Pleasant View, Utah. Preceding her in death are both her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thornel and Verna Wilson.

Growing up Sandra spent time in North Ogden on her grandmother's dairy due to having extensive orthodontic work done, which was not available in Alaska. Sandra was an excellent student. On the advice of her mother to seek higher education she enrolled at Utah State University as a chemistry major. She annoyed one of her chemistry professors due to drawing in her notebook as he lectured. He advised her to take an elective art class and "get it out of her system." Twain Tippets, then head of the Utah State University art department, began to see the budding of the highly creative artist in her work. After family disagreements and arrangements to transfer her scholarship into the art curriculum, she began a long history of learning, doing and promoting visual arts. She continued her education at USU, completing a Master of Fine Arts degree.

After graduation, she moved to New York City, living both in Manhattan and Queens while studying at the Art Students League of New York City. In a short amount of time a professor of the Arts Students League informed her that she had mastered the mediums of watercolor, oils and acrylic. He advised her to begin sharing her work with the world.

While working in New York City, she continued to communicate by letter with William D. Bickmore Jr., who was serving his country in Vietnam. After he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam, he returned home. In a short amount of time they were married in the Logan Temple. The year was 1969. Sandra continued to teach and promote the world of fine arts, the passion of her life. She and William were blessed to give birth to five children, Alexander T Bickmore (Maria) of North Ogden; Karl (Vanessa) Bickmore of Gilbert, Arizona; Florence Emily Fichera of St. Petersburg, Florida; Carol Felice (Tristan Warsito) and W. David Bickmore, both of Las Vegas, Nevada.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Sandra and William later divorced. Sandra continued to teach art, guiding several of her students' artwork to be recognized and awarded nationally. She met and married writer Neil Summerhays of the rural mountain community of Hay Fork, California. Mr. Summerhays was called back to the Lord a few years later. Sandra continued to live in the peaceful community of Hay Fork.

Unfortunately, she started showing signs of the disease multiple sclerosis. At this time, she returned to Logan, Utah, needing the help and support of her friends and family. By the time she got completely moved back to Logan she had lost most of her eyesight, the use of her hands, and needed the help of a walker. Family friend and physician Dr. Glenn Mortensen assisted her in finding a treatment plan, which for a time brought back some of the functionality that she had lost. As the disease progressed, she was wheelchaired as a long-term resident of Sunshine Terrace where friends and acquaintances visited often. Even this didn't dampen Sandra's spirit. She enjoyed meeting and talking to whomever would listen. She in her own way continued to be involved in the arts with always giving advice to young artists and projecting a smile and positive attitude toward her life.

We are saddened to see such a wonderful person go. We take comfort that she was met by Jesus Christ to show her the way. We will miss you and your contribution to make this world a better place. God rest your soul and go in peace.

Revelation 21:4

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."

A viewing will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 North, in Logan, UT, on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. The funeral services will be will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Logan, Utah, Cemetery.

