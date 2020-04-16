|
Sara Ellen Bell Daniels
October 27, 1929 - April 10, 2020
Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to all, passed on late, good Friday April 10, 2020. Now having a joyous reunion with all her family, that has passed on.
Sara was the daughter of Bud Otis and Alma Catherine (Garman) Buterbaugh born October 27, 1929. She was one of 7 children. She attended grade school in Uniontown, and Commodore, PA, and was extremely proud of her graduation from Green Township High School in 1947.
After Graduation, Sara moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, for employment. Sara worked in department stores, and then a manufacturing job in Erie. She met Louis Howard Bell (Howard), and they were married October 27, 1952, and their daughter Deborah Lou Bell was born October 17, 1953.
Her husband, Howard, was an air traffic controller, which resulted in Sara and Debbie moving from Allentown/Erie, Pennsylvania, to Pittsburgh. Then to Wilkesburg then to Buffalo, New York. Then finally residing in Oklahoma.
Sara obtained her Cosmetology license and opened a little shop there. Then she worked a short time in a department store. They then lived in East Warwick, for Lou's new work. This move proved to be life-changing, when the family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 24, 1974.
Lou and Sara moved to a small town Richmond, Utah, so that they could be near their daughter. Debbie married David Hobbs in Logan, October 8, 1982. Debbie and Dave lived in Garden Grove California.
Sara's husband Howard Louis died, January 24, 1984. Sara, while living in Salt Lake City, became a service missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sara attended numerous concerts by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Sara loved gospel music and traveled 6 times to Branson, Missouri. She loved her family and made many trips to Pennsylvania and New York, just to visit and celebrate with family. Sara was always looking for ways to lighten someone's worries. She loved to party and have fun and to dance. The Holy Land in Israel was a life changing event for Sara. Hawaii was another favorite place of hers.
Sara wanted to help and to be part of her daughter's life. So she moved to Westminster, California, nearby to enjoy being near Debbie's family. There, at church, she met Ray Daniels. They married and lived nearby.
Sara loved a "pretty" home. She loved setting up rooms, and worked hard to maintain a nice clean home, no matter where she lived. She had a gift of decorating.
One of Sara's greatest joys was the birth of Garrett, born Oct 10, 1988.
Dave and Debbie moved to American Fork, so Ray and Sara moved to nearby Lehi, UT, to help Debbie's family. Another miracle, Cambria, was born March 18, 1994, providing Sara with a granddaughter.
Upon the death of her daughter Debbie on July 7, 1995, Sara was determined to be near and provide for her grandchildren Garrett and Cambria. She wanted to do "what Debbie would have wanted"; this became her main objective in life.
Garrett married Rebekah Allan which gave her 2 great grandchildren, Tysen, and Kayden. They became Sara's whole world. She was proud of Garrett for completing his bachelor's degree while working part time and raising a family. David married Leslie Peterson and they have two children McKay and Samuel. Sara loved all of her grandchildren.
At age 87, she flew to Buffalo, NY, to attend her sister's 90th birthday celebration in NY. She flew to Hillsdale, PA, to attend family reunions and a Gaither Concert with her family.
Sara exemplified a Christ centered life. Everyday looking to help someone in need. She would cheer up and lift those she came in contact with.
Her friends and family said of her she had a huge heart and would help her family or anyone else in need. The Charleston, Cedar Hills, UT, was her last home. She loved the care and loving friendship of everyone there
Sara is survived by her sister Jean (Roman) Komorowski, sister in laws Jean, Carol Thorup, numerous nieces and nephews. Grandson Garrett (Rebecca Hobbs) McKay Hobbs, Samuel Hobbs, and her beloved granddaughter Cambria Hobbs, as well as Son-in-law David and Leslie Hobbs.
Predeceased by her parents, Bud & Alma Buterbaugh, husbands, Louis Howard Bell, Ray Daniels. Siblings, Garman (Ann) Buterbaugh, Alma (Chester) Lydic, Louise (Frank) Yarnal, Roger (Ann) Buterbaugh, and Wayne Buterbaugh.
Sara Ellen Buterbaugh Bell Daniels will be laid to rest in Richmond, April 17, 2020, at 12 o'clock noon, next to her beloved Lou and Debbie to await a glorious resurrection.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 16, 2020