|
|
Sarah Fae Wilson Bindrup
July 30, 1976 - January 9, 2020
Sarah Fae Wilson Bindrup born July 30, 1976, died January 9, 2020, loving mother, devoted wife, caring friend, born to father Nacey Glen Wilson mother Illa Rae Morris both deceased. Sarah was reunited in heaven with her parents because they had her sealed to them in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Siblings: Anthony Hill, Mathew Wilson, Jennifer Wilson Wayment, Christina Wilson, Jared Wilson.
Sarah grew up in Valdez, Alaska at age 8 the family moved to Cornish, Utah, where Sarah attended Lewiston elementary, North Cache Jr. high, and Sky View high. It was while attending Sky View that Sarah met Shannon Menoche, her best and lifelong friend. Sarah always had a passion for art, it was no surprise her favorite class was art with Mrs. Zan Burningham. She left behind many art pictures you should see them.
After high school, Sarah worked at Icon, where she met and fell in love with Sheldon Ray Bindrup (TOAD) they were married February 14, 1998, at the Cornish church. They have 2 wonderful kids, Heaven Dawn Bindrup Meinburg and Dastin Waters Bindrup. As the children grew older, Sarah decided she wanted to help others. She gained employment working at several places that helped mentally disabled people. It was here that she did permanent damage to her back. She was proud of the fact that even though she was disabled for life, she did it helping those less fortunate. She never imposed on anyone her pain or aliments. She always placed others needs before her own. Sarah had many hobbies which she was very good at: drawing, painting, gardening, cross stitch, rockhounding and nails. Sarah would regularly get compliments on her nails that she did herself. Many would think that they were professionally done. Sarah also had a great love for animals. This love was never more exemplified then when in her mid 30s her dog had a batch of puppies one of them was disabled with a condition that left water on the brain named Mimi (pictured above). Sarah woke up every 4 hours like a mother to new born baby and nursed it back to health. That is how caring and loving she was. Sarah Fae Wilson Bindrup is the greatest person ever born in TOAD'S opinion.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Cornish Ward Chapel, 1200 North 400 West, Trenton, Utah. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. There will be no interment services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020