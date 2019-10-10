|
|
Saundra Dee Davis
April 20, 1937 - October 7, 2019
Heaven has received a beautiful spirit. Saundra DeeAnn Siddoway Davis was reunited with her parents, husband and daughter October 7, 2019, at Sunshine Terrace foundation. Saundra (Dee to many of her family and friends) was born April 20, 1937, to George Alden and Della Clark Siddoway. She was one of four children in the Siddoway house hold where she grew up in Oakley, Utah. Dee had an amazing spirit and huge heart. She was happiest when she was helping others, including the time she served our country in the military. She loved to travel and enjoyed her journeys even more when she could share them with loved ones. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives and will miss her very much. She is survived by a sister Nancy Smith (Chad), Smithfield, Utah, and a brother Craig Siddoway, Brogan, Oregon and dozens of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents George Alden and Della Siddoway, her husband, Frank Davis, her daughter Paige Siddoway and a brother Val Siddoway. The family would like to send a big thank you to the wonderful staff at Sunshine Terrace for helping to make her final days comfortable. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 10, 2019