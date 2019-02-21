Services Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Logan 19th Ward Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1255 N. 600 East Logan , UT View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 1:00 PM Logan 19th Ward Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1255 N. 600 East Logan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Scott Carlson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Scott Gerald Carlson

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Scott Gerald Carlson

1959 - 2019

Scott Gerald Carlson passed away Feb. 19, 2019, at the Orem Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Orem, UT. Scott was incredibly loving, caring and compassionate. He stood for family, faith and serving others above all else. Despite battling a lifetime of mental and physical illness he did his absolute best to help raise his kids, grandkids and dutifully serve in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Scott was passionate about sports and outdoors. Some of his fondest memories involved playing football and basketball at Logan High School in Utah and spending time outdoors with his friends. Impressively, he still threw a perfect football well into his 50s.

Despite his many struggles he loved the Savior and loved sharing his witness of Christ and serving in his church in various places and capacities, both in NY and UT. Whenever he could, he attended the temple regularly. He took great solace in reading and pondering the scriptures. During his last few years at the nursing home he was most fulfilled when spending time with family or preaching the gospel and serving others.

Most will remember Scott by his lifetime of mental and physical health issues. To the many hundreds of church members, friends, acquaintances and health care professionals who loved and cared for Scott along the way, his family is eternally grateful.

Scott was born in Ogden, Utah, on Jan. 11, 1959, the fifth of seven children, to Thad August and Carroll Plowman Carlson. At the age of 2 he slipped while climbing a ladder in his grandpa's barn and fell, striking his head on the cement manger below, suffering a severe concussion and broken collar bone. This injury and numerous subsequent injuries contributed to a lifetime battle with mental and physical disabilities. At the age of 5, he moved with his family to Logan, Utah, where he grew up attending Logan city schools. He attended a year of college at USU and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vancouver, Canada. Later while seeking medical treatment in Rochester, NY, he met an amazing nurse, Brenda Lee Shepherd, and on July 28, 1984, they were married in the Logan Temple. They raised four great children in the Rochester area who were the delight of his life: Josh, Jared, Emma and Danny. Later, due to Scott's many challenges, he and Brenda divorced, but he remained very actively engaged in the lives of his children.

Scott is survived by his mother, Carroll P. Carlson of Logan, UT; siblings Jake (Kim Gygi) of Arvada, CO, Kathy (Vaughn) Cook of Mapleton, UT, Debi Zamora of Logan, UT, Julie (Hal) Huppi of Logan, UT, Paul (Tena Sloan) of Holladay, UT; and children: Joshua (Amber Kirley ) of Mamaroneck, NY, Jared (Shannon O'Donnell) of Springville, UT, Emma (Joe) Leatham of Clarkson NY, Daniel (Polly Boyana) of LeRoy, NY; and 11 grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thad A. Carlson, and his sister, Vicki Lee (Robert-still living) Bennett.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Logan 19th Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1255 N. 600 East, in Logan, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. prior to the service at the same location. Burial will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries