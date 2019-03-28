Scott Louis Craw

August 8, 1952 - March 26, 2019

Scott Louis Craw, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Logan on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, after battling kidney and heart disease. He was born August 8, 1952, in Logan, Utah, to Louis E. (Bert) and Marjorie Scott Craw.

Scott was a devoted lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending his youth outside fishing and building with his dad, and worried his mom by climbing everything from the refrigerator as a toddler to the Grand Teton as a young man. He graduated from Logan High School in 1970 and attended Utah State University. He served his mission in Japan, in the areas of Fuji and Tokyo.

Scott married Vickie Elder in 1976 in the Ogden Temple. They were happily married for 42 years. One of Scott's favorite things in life was to hear his beautiful wife sing.

He spent his professional career working in construction, as a salesman (with his insurance and securities licenses) and as an entrepreneur.

Scott's strong faith in the gospel shaped his daily life. He served in many church callings including Young Men President, Elder's Quorum President, and as Bishop of the Bridgerland Park 2nd/Greenfield Ward. He spent many years as a Scout leader, completed the Woodbadge leadership program, and was awarded the Silver Beaver award by The Boy Scouts of America for his exceptional service in Scouting with the Cache Valley Council. He also served the community by working on the Logan City appeals board for Planning and Zoning.

He made many happy memories with family and friends in Yellowstone, Jackson, roaming the hills of Minersville with his cousins, rafting the Snake River, rappelling, golfing, playing softball, snow skiing, water skiing and coaching his sons' sports teams. He will be missed by his family and many lifelong friends.

Scott is survived by his loving wife Vickie; daughter Mandy Wilkinson (Michael) of North Logan; son Deven (Emily Grow) of Surprise AZ; son Jordan (Jennifer Eck) of Carey, NC; daughter Brianna Krause (Michael) of Smithfield; daughter Emily Holyoak (Brant) of New Franken, WI; daughter Lydia Goodsell (Mike) of Logan; and daughter Mallorie of New Franken, WI. He is also survived by his mother Marjorie Moffitt of North Logan and his sister Susan Alfrey (Roger) of Sandy, UT.

Scott was the proud grandpa of 20 grandchildren. He lived for and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his father Bert and younger brothers Mark and Larry.

Scott's family would like to thank the staff at Logan Dialysis Center and the members of the Lundstrom Park 2nd Ward for their years of kindness.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nyman Funeral Home a viewing will be held Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Nyman Funeral Home located at 753 South 100 East in Logan. A memorial service will be held at the Lundstrom Park 2nd Ward building on 1260 N 1600 E in Logan, UT, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. 2019. With a viewing prior to the service from 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Providence City Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.NymanFH.com