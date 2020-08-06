1/1
July 31, 1966 - August 3, 2020
Shannen Larry Pitcher, 54, passed away August 3, 2020, in Cornish, Utah. He was born July 31, 1966, in Los Angeles, California, to Larry Boyd and Linda Marie Steiner Pitcher. He married Julie Kay Glende on September 9, 2009. He was Julie's soul mate.
Shannen enjoyed diesel mechanics, hunting and fishing as well as International Tractors and cows. He was always willing to serve anyone in any way that he could.
He held various positions including Director on the Lower Bear River District and as President of the Small Pumpers on the Bear River. He was also a delegate for the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).
He is survived by his wife, Julie Pitcher of Cornish, Utah; by his parents, Larry & Linda Pitcher of Cornish, Utah; by two sons and three daughters, Kolby (Cristina) Pitcher, of Salt Lake City,Utah; Krystle (Tyler) Hoskin of Justin, Texas; Katelynn (James) Somers of Logan, Utah; Kandi (Dale) Wallentine of Richmond, Utah; and Zakary (Tanecia) Pitcher of Lewiston, Utah. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and by a brother, Chad (Suzette) Pitcher of Smithfield, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday, August 7, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Cornish, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Webb Funeral Home
