Sharece Marble Cox
April 23, 1963 - November 14, 2019
Sharece Marble Cox, 56, returned to our loving Heavenly Father, Sunday November 10th, 2019, in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her husband Darell, her Son Klay and Dog Duke by her side.
She was born April 23, 1963, in Logan, UT, to Reese and Mary Marble of Riverside, UT. She grew up in Riverside and attended Bear River High School, later attending Bridgerland Vocational College learning the secretarial trade. She worked at Thiokol for 11 years and was most recently employed at Utah State University as an Executive Secretary. She loved her work and the people she worked with. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel but her favorite hobby was shopping. She would go with her mom and shop until the trunk was full. If she wasn't shopping you could find her watching her bees and getting eggs from her chickens with her dog Duke. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was dedicated to her church callings in the Primary, Young Womens and Relief Society Presidency. She enjoyed attending and cleaning the temple. She created a beautiful home, she loved to decorate her home for all the holidays especially Christmas. She was an excellent cook. She was very loving and kind quietly helping people around her. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and friend.
She fought her one and a year half battle with cancer in a courageous and valiant way. She has been an extraordinary example of strength and courage. She will be missed by all. She is survived by her Husband Darell of Las Vegas, NV, Son Klay of Las Vegas, NV. Survived by her parents, Reese and Mary Marble of Riverside, UT. Her Siblings, Kevin (Sheila) Marble of Riverside, UT, Kristy (Danny) Smith of Ammon, ID, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by many beloved family members including her 4-legged best friend Chesney.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Tremonton 2nd Ward Chapel (251 S. Tremont St.) Viewings will be held on Friday evening, November 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 East, Tremonton) and prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment in the Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 14, 2019