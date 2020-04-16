Home

1945 - 2020
08-03-45 - 04-09-2020
Sharlett was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Jim and Dorine Bettridge. Sharlett was 1 of 6 children. After 4 boys, they got my mom, then came Linda Rae Bettridge Marriott. Sharlett worked many places in Logan as a cook.
Sharlett has 2 children. Norm Bettridge in Parowan, Utah, and Ellie Bettridge in Cache County, as well as 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Holly and Colton Perry, Gunnar and Thoreston, Kandee Foster, Emma Foster, Timothy and Samantha Bettridge. She has lots of nieces and nephews.
We are not having a get together because of the virus. She will be cremated and placed by her parents in Paragonah, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 16, 2020
