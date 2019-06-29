Home

Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadowlark 2nd Ward Chapel
1661 South 1400 East
Spanish Fork, UT
View Map
Sharon Ann Snell Butterfield


1950 - 2019
Sharon Ann Snell Butterfield Obituary
Sharon Ann Snell Butterfield
August 3, 1950 - June 27, 2019
Sharon Ann Snell Butterfield, 68, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Providence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Meadowlark 2nd Ward Chapel, 1661 South 1400 East in Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 29, 2019
