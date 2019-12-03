|
|
Sharon (Sherry) Gail Urie Gilbert
May 11, 1941 - November 25, 2019
Sharon (Sherry) Gail Urie Gilbert, 78, of Lewiston, Utah, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, due to complications from cancer. She was born on May 11, 1941, to Nim Urie and Norine Wilkinson in Twin Falls, Idaho. She married Brice Gilbert on June 1st, 1960. Together they raised five children: Cherry (Blayne) Nielsen; Tonya McAllister; Tony Gilbert; Kristina (Marty) Murphy; and Danny Gilbert. They have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sherry worked various jobs in Lewiston and Preston, Idaho, and later became a full-time housewife and homemaker. She served as a primary teacher in her ward as well as did volunteer work for the Lewiston Public Library.
Friends may call between 10:00 and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6th at the Lewiston 3rd Ward church, located at 16 South Main Street. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon with Farrell Layne conducting, followed by burial at the Lewiston City Cemetery. Funeral Services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho.
