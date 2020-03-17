|
Sharon Lee Loosle
January 18, 1931 - March 13, 2020
Sharon L. Loosle 89, of Smithfield, Utah, passed away on March 13, 2020, in Logan, Utah. She was born January 18, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois, to John Cantrall and Pauline Faria.
Sharon was the eldest child in her family and had three siblings; Judith, Barbara, and William.
She was raised and attended schools in Chicago, Illinois. Sharon loved music and was a wonderful singer and was actively singing even as recently as her last hospital visit. She served in numerous church callings, her favorite was ward music director.
Sharon married Marlin K. Loosle in 1955 and joined the LDS church and had two children; Sherry and Michael. They later divorced. Sharon spent over 40 years working for Utah State University and the Space Dynamics Laboratory.
Sharon is survived by her children Sherry McCloud of Las Vegas, Nevada and Michael K. (Delia) Loosle of North Logan, Utah. She was blessed with five grandchildren; Monica, Brian, Sabrina, Brandy, and Steven and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by
Her parents John and Pauline, her sister Judith, two great grandchildren Braxton and Hailey Saunders.
Our family wishes to give a special thank you to the wonderful caring staff Legacy House of Logan and the services provided by Sunshine Hospice.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 17, 2020