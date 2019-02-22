Sharon Lee Talbot Richardson

08/14/1941 - 02/08/2019

Our sweet Mom passed away Friday, Feb. 8. She died as she lived with strength, courage and dignity. We will miss her in so many ways.

Mom was born Aug. 14, 1941, to Marie Elizabeth Larsen and Odis John "Joe" Talbot. She lived on the family farm in Lewiston, Utah, until her marriage to Dennis H. Richardson on March 28, 1958. Both attended North Cache High School. She and Dad lived many places over their lifetime; in all she counted 25 moves. She took it all in stride and always told us that it wasn't the house but the family that made a home, and we could take that anywhere. That said, Cache Valley was always "Home."

Mom was extremely creative. She had a naturally green thumb; she painted; she made beautiful frames; she built her cabin in the woods on Maitland Road. There was always a project to be done, and she had the tools and the talent to do them.

Mom is preceded in death by her mom and dad and her brother Layle. Dad died Dec. 27, 2010 She is survived by two brothers, Meldon and Shanna Talbot, Longmont, CO, and Kelly and Sheryl Talbot, Pocatello, ID, and her sister, Terri and Steve Misener, Providence, UT. She is also survived by her three children, Lori and David Bird, Draper, UT, Brit and Debra Richardson, Castle Rock, CO, and Ty Richardson and Julie Cox, Minneapolis, MN.

In recent years Mom found great joy and friendship at the Spearfish Senior Center where she joined the Senior Line Dancers. In her honor, a memorial has been set up to "Keep Them Moving!!"

Spearfish Senior Center

1306 N 10th Street

Spearfish, SD 57783

In Memory of Sharon Richardson

We will have a get together at Cheyenne Crossing in Lead, SD, on March 28 at 11 a.m. in celebration of Mom's life and their 61st wedding anniversary.

Mom has chosen to be cremated and have her ashes spread in the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Stanley, Idaho. We will gather together at Dagger Falls on Aug. 14 to celebrate Mom's 78th birthday and raise a glass as she meets up with her one true love.