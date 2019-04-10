Home

Sharon Roettger


1950 - 2019
Sharon Roettger Obituary
Sharon Roettger
10/31/1950 - 04/06/2019
Sharon Sue Roettger, 68, passed peacefully after in Tucson, AZ, on 06 April 2019. She was surrounded by her son, Charles and wife, Beverly.
Born in Cooperstown, NY, she spent most of her adult life in Florida, and then moved to Hyrum, UT, in 2006. There, everyone knew her for her smile and friendliness as a Ridley's cashier. She was a hard worker and magnified any job or responsibility she had. She loved her job at Ridley's and Steven Henager's because she loved to socialize and be around people. That kind and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sharon was preceded in death by both her parents, her sister Linda, and her eternal love and companion, Ernie, whom she will once again reunite with after 22 years. She is survived by her brother, Tom; son, Charles and his wife, Beverly; daughter, Mary; son, Robert and his wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Rebecca; six granddaughters, Kellie, Bridgett, Brieanna, Isabelle, Charolotte and Alyson; six grandsons, Michael, Zack, Hunter, Sterling, Ethan and Alex; and four great-grandchildren, Michael, Melody, Isabelle and Harmony. Funeral services will be held in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nursing and patient care staff of Banner University Medical Center, most notably the 4NE team, for their friendliness and loving care given Sharon.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
