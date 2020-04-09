Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Resources
More Obituaries for Shauna Balls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shauna Balls


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shauna Balls Obituary
Shauna Balls
August 17, 1956 - April 6, 2020
Shauna was born August 17, 1956, to Kenneth and Sarah Ann Clark Balls in Logan, Utah. Shauna was raised in Clarkston, Utah, and spent the last 39 living in Logan. Shauna attended Clarkston Elementary, North Cache Jr. High and Sky View High School where she graduated in 1974. While attending Sky View she participated in the school choir and front porch majority as well as many school musicals. Shauna then attended Utah State University on a vocal/music scholarship where she participated in choirs and musicals. Shauna was an amazing singer and this talent took her many places throughout the nation where she had the opportunity to sing at many major events. Shauna was crowned Miss Cache Valley in 1980 and then went on to participate in the Miss Utah Pageant the same year. Shauna worked throughout her life at cache valley cheese plant, and for Dr's Gates. Jensen, and Dr Warren in their Ophthalmology Office for many years. This was a job that she truly loved and enjoyed working with the public. Shauna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings. Shauna is survived by her Father Kenneth Balls and Stepmother Venna Balls. Brothers Roland Balls and Kevin (Cindy) Balls and Sister Rachelle (Joddy) Bodrero, step sisters Sheryl Byers and Nancy Shupe, 11 nephews and 3 nieces and many great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and best friend Lynnette Spackman. She is preceded in death by her mother Sara Ann Clark Balls. Brother David Balls, sister in law Ann Griffith Balls, brother Raland Balls, step sister Marilyn Godfrey and Julie Ross, and Grandparents. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cache Valley Mortuary to help cover funeral expenses. Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Shauna at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shauna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -