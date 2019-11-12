|
Sherma Bair Allsop
November 16, 1931 - November 8, 2019
Sherma Bair Allsop, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and good friend passed away on November 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in a fall. Sherma was born at home in Wellsville, Utah, on November 16, 1931, to Julian and Ida Walters Bair. She was the youngest of eleven children, all of them bound together with loving ties extending back for more than 110 years. Bair family reunions were big and loud and boisterous, always filled with love, laughter, and rejoicing for each other's company. Sherma was the last of her siblings to leave this life. We hope the angels will pardon the ruckus as eight sisters, two brothers, her patient son, Greg, and a grandson, Nathan, who preceded her in death, welcome her home. Sherma graduated from Logan High School in 1950 and worked as a dental assistant for several years. On January 26, 1955, her marriage to John Lionel Allsop was solemnized in the Logan Temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, serving in many callings including Primary and Relief Society president. She also served in the Logan Temple alongside her husband for 15 years. Sherma is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Lionel Allsop, one of two sons, Brian Allsop (Patti Smith), and a daughter, Tami Williams (Jenn Stuart Howard). She also leaves ten grandchildren and 19 great-grand children. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
