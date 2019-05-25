Shirley Hammond

04/03/1929 - 05/21/2019

Shirley was born April 3, 1929, to Orson Seymour and Anna Bauman Rindlisbacher of Cache Valley. She was raised in Amalga with her family, the oldest of five siblings. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1947.

While attending Utah State University, she met James Franklin Hammond. They were married on June 8, 1949, in the Logan LDS Temple. They later moved to Ogden, Utah, and raised four children; James Kent (Connie) Hammond, Diane (Jack) Goff, Carol (Michael) Kroczka, and Craig Jay Hammond (Deceased). She has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one more on they way.

Jim and Shirley celebrated 61 years together before he passed away in 2010. She found great fulfillment in being a homemaker and being an amazing caregiver to her husband and family. She faithfully served in many church callings throughout her life, spent many hours working at the Temple with her husband and son, and was an active member of the LDS Church.

She moved to Mountain Ridge Assisted Living in 2016, where she enjoyed winning big at Bingo, creating gifts with her talent for embroidery, spoiling her grandkids, assisting with Family History research, going to church functions, and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her 3 children; 8 grandchildren; 6 ½ great-grandchildren; her brothers, Harry (Julene) Rindlisbacher and Ray (Eloise) Rindlisbacher and sister-in-law Virginia Hammond Casteel. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; son, Craig; her parents; a brother and sister.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Ridge Assisted Living in South Ogden and Intermountain Health and Hospice for their exceptional care and friendship.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where viewings will be held on Friday, May 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 25 to May 30, 2019