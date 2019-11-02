|
|
Shirley Hughes Spence
September 28, 1924 - October 31, 2019
Shirley Hughes Spence, 95, of Wellsville passed away Oct. 31, 2019, at the Logan Regional Hospital. Shirley was born Sept. 28, 1924, in Mendon, Utah. She was the first of four children born to John O. and Pearl Allen Hughes. Shirley grew up in Mendon, Utah. She attended the Mendon Elementary School and later South Cache High School where she graduated in 1942. Following high school, she attended USU, and the William Budge Memorial School of Nursing graduating in 1945 as a registered nurse.
Over the years, Shirley has been employed as a nurse at the William Budge Memorial Hospital, the Cache Valley Hospital and the Logan LDS Hospital. She has also worked as an office nurse for Doctors Gilbert S. Francis, J. Paul Burgess, Wilbur Thain, and Allen K. Olsen, where many people have been the recipient of her many acts of kindness and compassion.
On Feb. 14, 1947, Shirley married Ivan S. Spence in the Logan Utah Temple. Ivan passed away in 2012. She is survived by her children Kathy (Mel) Anderson; Jalean (Mike) Kirby; John (Jerilee) Spence, Gary (Corette) Spence, 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. The joy of her life was being a wife and grandmother. She is also survived by a sister Geneil (Clyde) Anderson and a brother-in-law Ford Call. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ivan, a brother and sister-in-law Keith and Joan Hughes, a sister Carol Call, and a grandson, Justin Kirby.
Shirley was a member of the Jr. Literary Club in Wellsville for many years, and has given many hours of volunteer service to the PTA, the American Red Cross, and to the Boy Scouts of America as a first aid merit badge counselor.
Her church service included callings in the Primary, YWMIA, Relief Society, and ward choir. For 27 years she served as scribe to her husband in his calling as Stake Patriarch. One of the highlights of her life was serving with her husband in the California Fresno Mission from 1990 to1992 working with the Hmong from Southeast Asia.
For the past 7 years, Shirley has been a resident of Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center where she has thrived. While there she has made many dear friends among the staff and other residents. Shirley will always be remembered as person of kindness and love. She was a friend to all.
A viewing for Shirley will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center, Logan, Utah from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Monday Nov 4, 2019, in the Wellsville 8th Ward, 49 W. 200 South in Wellsville, with a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 2, 2019