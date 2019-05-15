Home

Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chubbuck 8th Ward Building
450 James Ave
Chubbuck, ID
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Chubbuck 8th Ward Building
450 James Ave
Chubbuck, ID
Shirley Pearce Carling


Shirley Pearce Carling Obituary
Shirley Pearce Carling
June 7, 1934 - May 13, 2019
Shirley Pearce Carling, 84, died on May 13, 2019, in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Shirley was born on June 7, 1934, in Paradise, Utah, to Francis Marion Pearce and Clara Jensen Pearce. She married Frank Reynolds Carling on December 10, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. She was active in the LDS Church.
She is survived by her four children: Don, Kenneth, Mark and Julie, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held in her honor at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17th, in the Chubbuck 8th Ward Building, 450 James Ave, Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewings will be held one hour prior to the service, as well as from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho.
For a full obituary, visit wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 15, 2019
