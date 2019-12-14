|
Sidney Karen West Bell Carpenter
March 14, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2019
Our dearly loved Sidney passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Mark's Hospital, Salt Lake City. Her pacemaker could no longer keep her heart strong and healthy.
Sidney was born March 14, 1935, in Logan, Utah, to Philip Leon and Roberta Smith West, the oldest of five children.
Sidney grew up in Logan, Utah, Pocatello and Preston, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School and Utah State University in elementary education.
Sidney married Robert E. Bell, later divorced. Together they had three sons: Steve, Chris and Greg; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Through the years Sidney taught non-English-speaking children in elementary schools at Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, Texas. She then taught in regular elementary classrooms at Boston, Massachusetts; Lansing, Michigan; Laramie, Wyoming; Lake Oswego, Oregon; and Madison, Wisconsin. Her final years of teaching were at Oakdale and Brookwood Elementary in SLC, Utah. While at Oakdale, Sidney was selected to be one of the first Jordan School District school-site computer specialists. Sidney served as a representative for teachers in Jordan School District on the UEA board. She was selected to be part of the UEA political action team and traveled with the delegation to Washington, DC. Her lobbying efforts helped teachers and students. Sidney retired at age 78 with many accolades and great appreciation expressed for wonderful years of service and commitment to children and education. She gave her creative and loving best, throughout those years.
Sidney has always been a devoted, loving mother, grandmother, and fun big sister. Sidney has been a special friend to many. She embraced and enjoyed her book club group and a variety of other social activities with dear friends. Special gratitude is expressed by her family to the close friends and neighbors who were always there for Sidney.
Her deep love and appreciation for nature, mountains, oceans, lakes and animals continues on in her family.
She was preceded in death by baby sister Patricia, parents, grandparents, sisters-in-law, Pat F. and Wendy S. West, nieces Katelyn West and Susan West Flygare.
She is survived by sons Steve (Erica) Bell, Chris Bell, Greg Bell, (Natalie Fuller); grandchildren Andrew (Jessica), Ian, (Kelsey), Cheryl Bell, and Jack (Nishele) Bell; great-grandchildren Christian and Aric Bell, Archer and Alayna Sharp, Emma and Kaylee Bell.
She is also survived by brothers George (Janet) West, Ralph (Susan) West, Doug West, and cousin Jocelyn S. (Adrian) Fannin, and Bell family members.
A Celebration of Life for Sidney will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Stark Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 14, 2019