1/1
Sidney Yeates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney Yeates
02/23/1927 - 11/06/2020
Sidney (Sid) Chance Yeates of Fountain Valley, CA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 93. Sid was born in Nibley, UT, on February 23, 1927, to Alma Yeates and Grace Evelyn King Yeates. After several weeks of seriously declining health, Sid passed away with his loving wife, ArDeane, by his side. Arrangements have been made under the care of Chapman Funeral Homes - Terry and Mary Harmon, Funeral Directors. For full obituary notice please visit www.ChapmanFuneralDirectors.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved