Sidney Yeates
02/23/1927 - 11/06/2020
Sidney (Sid) Chance Yeates of Fountain Valley, CA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 93. Sid was born in Nibley, UT, on February 23, 1927, to Alma Yeates and Grace Evelyn King Yeates. After several weeks of seriously declining health, Sid passed away with his loving wife, ArDeane, by his side. Arrangements have been made under the care of Chapman Funeral Homes - Terry and Mary Harmon, Funeral Directors. For full obituary notice please visit www.ChapmanFuneralDirectors.com
