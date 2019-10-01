|
Solinda Knight Christoffersen
04/26/1939 - 09/29/2019
Solinda Knight Christoffersen returned home to her Father in Heaven on September 29, 2019. She was born April 26, 1939, in St. George, Utah, to Orval Ray Knight and Devona Abbott. She was the fourth of five children.
Solinda was raised in Mesquite, NV, until she was about 5 years old when the family moved to the Boise, ID, area. She had fond memories of growing up there and would tell how much her two brothers teased her and how she loved her time with her two sisters.
Solinda met Joseph Greg Christoffersen who was stationed in the Air Force at Mtn. Home. They married on September 4, 1959, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They lived in Boise, ID, Thousand Oaks, CA, and Mesa, AZ, but most of their lives they lived in Logan and Hyde Park, UT.
Solinda's life was spent in the service of others. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she held many callings including Homemaking Leader and Relief Society President which gave her the opportunity to be creative and help people around her which she loved to do. She enjoyed her time working with Greg as a temple worker. She taught music at North Park Elementary and worked with Greg at Christoffersen Heating.
She loved being with her family and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed the outdoors with Greg and made many happy memories with her family on camping trips. She loved taking care of her home and was an immaculate housekeeper.
Solinda and Greg have five children, 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Greg, her grandson Rex Christoffersen, and brother Ralph Knight.
She is survived by her children Douglas (Hope), Kurt (Angela), Sandra (George) Lusk, Melanie (Sinisha) Ivans, and Chantel (Kirk) Fackrell, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her "adopted" children and grandchild Sasha and Carolyn Ivans and Rebecca Ivans, brother Ray (Vanae) Knight, sisters Alice (Clark) Levanger and Mona Simmons, and many nieces and nephews.
What a joyful reunion for mom, dad and the family.
A viewing will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the LDS Church 65 East Center St. Hyde Park, Utah.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, UT, (435)-787-8514. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019