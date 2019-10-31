Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Preston 5th Ward Meetinghouse
213 South 200 East,
Preston, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Preston 5th Ward Meetinghouse
213 South 200 East,
Preston, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonjia Covert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonjia Covert


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonjia Covert Obituary
Sonjia Covert
May 8, 1940 - October 28, 2019
Sonjia Johnson Covert, 79, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, at the Franklin County Medical Center. Sonjia was born May 8, 1940, to Conal and Irene Johnson in Preston, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1958.
She married Theo Covert on September 25, 1959, in the Logan Temple. They raised four children. They have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Sonjia loved serving in her church callings and her community, sewing, playing pinochle with friends, quilting, watching sports (especially family and the Utah Jazz), horse riding, supporting grand kids in their activities, gardening, cooking, her pets, and feeding the birds. She especially loved serving as a missionary at Cinnamon Creek Camp and in the temple with her husband. Sonjia worked as a secretary at Franklin County Grain Growers and ASCS office for many years.
Sonjia is survived by her husband; Theo Covert of Preston, her children; Jill Talbot (Steven) of West Jordan, Utah, Kimberly Mendenhall (Doyle) of Preston, Idaho, Kandis Christensen (Jason) of Mendon, Utah, Matt Covert (Michelle) of Preston, Idaho, siblings; Dennis Johnson (Theda) of Preston, Idaho, Diane Ainscough (Douglas) of Preston, Idaho, Linda DeMoss (Rick) of Nibley, Utah, Sidney Johnson (Elois) of Preston, Idaho, Dick Johnson (Marcia) of Preston, Idaho, Tim Johnson (Mary) of Soda Springs, Idaho, Bart Johnson, San Francisco, California. Preceded in death by; parents Conal and Irene Johnson, brother, Conal Royce Johnson, brother, Mauritz Willard Johnson, brother Stephen Oke Johnson, and daughter, Ted C Covert.
Viewing will be held at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing that morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Preston 5th Ward Meetinghouse, 213 South 200 East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will follow the service at the Cleveland, Idaho Cemetery.
Sonjia was born with Gaucher Disease. In lieu of flowers or other donations, Sonjia has requested donations be made to the National Gaucher Foundation, www.gaucherdisease.org/donate, in memory of Sonjia Covert. Use [email protected] as the individual to be notified of your tribute. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonjia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -