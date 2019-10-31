|
Sonjia Covert
May 8, 1940 - October 28, 2019
Sonjia Johnson Covert, 79, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, at the Franklin County Medical Center. Sonjia was born May 8, 1940, to Conal and Irene Johnson in Preston, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1958.
She married Theo Covert on September 25, 1959, in the Logan Temple. They raised four children. They have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Sonjia loved serving in her church callings and her community, sewing, playing pinochle with friends, quilting, watching sports (especially family and the Utah Jazz), horse riding, supporting grand kids in their activities, gardening, cooking, her pets, and feeding the birds. She especially loved serving as a missionary at Cinnamon Creek Camp and in the temple with her husband. Sonjia worked as a secretary at Franklin County Grain Growers and ASCS office for many years.
Sonjia is survived by her husband; Theo Covert of Preston, her children; Jill Talbot (Steven) of West Jordan, Utah, Kimberly Mendenhall (Doyle) of Preston, Idaho, Kandis Christensen (Jason) of Mendon, Utah, Matt Covert (Michelle) of Preston, Idaho, siblings; Dennis Johnson (Theda) of Preston, Idaho, Diane Ainscough (Douglas) of Preston, Idaho, Linda DeMoss (Rick) of Nibley, Utah, Sidney Johnson (Elois) of Preston, Idaho, Dick Johnson (Marcia) of Preston, Idaho, Tim Johnson (Mary) of Soda Springs, Idaho, Bart Johnson, San Francisco, California. Preceded in death by; parents Conal and Irene Johnson, brother, Conal Royce Johnson, brother, Mauritz Willard Johnson, brother Stephen Oke Johnson, and daughter, Ted C Covert.
Viewing will be held at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing that morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Preston 5th Ward Meetinghouse, 213 South 200 East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will follow the service at the Cleveland, Idaho Cemetery.
Sonjia was born with Gaucher Disease. In lieu of flowers or other donations, Sonjia has requested donations be made to the National Gaucher Foundation, www.gaucherdisease.org/donate, in memory of Sonjia Covert. Use [email protected] as the individual to be notified of your tribute. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2019