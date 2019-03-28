Stacey Rae Harker

June 14, 1961 - March 21, 2019

Stacey Rae Davis Harker was born on June 14, 1961, in Brigham City, Utah, to Helene and Richard Davis; the youngest of four children. She was raised in Florida, where she developed a love of seafood, practical jokes, and fierce friendships. She converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in high school. She attended Brigham Young University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, inspiring a lifelong dedication to supporting young people. She married David Lawrence Harker in 1982. They were bonded by love, dedication and compassion. They have three children: Samantha, Kasey Lee, and Jacob Lawrence. They lived in Virginia, California, and Montana, before settling in Logan, Utah.

Stacey was joyful, mischievous, sassy, and hilarious. Dancing to Motown was an almost daily occurrence in her home, and laughter a constant. She opened her home to anyone in need, and she nurtured not only her own children but their friends and the larger community. One of her great achievements in Logan was founding Fast Forward Charter High School, a school for at-risk youth that reached out to those ill-served by conventional high schools. The creativity and care this school provides, to this day, speaks volumes about the compassion, generosity, and creativity that Stacey embodied.

Stacey battled depression and anxiety for years, often in secret, preferring to take care of those around her. She lost that battle on March 21, 2019. Her family will miss her puckish sense of humor, her generosity, and her light. She is survived by her husband, David, of Gilbert, Arizona; her daughters Samantha Harker (Brandon) Clawson, of St. Paul Minnesota; Kasey Harker (Carlos) Villalpando, of Gilbert, Arizona; her son, Jacob Lawrence Harker, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her grandsons, Elliot and Simon Clawson and Ezekiel Villalpando; her sister, Dana Pace, of Douglasville, Georgia; her brother, Neil Davis, of Jacksonville Florida; and her many friends and students. Stacey was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stacey Harker Education Fund at Zions Bank. Condolences may be shared at meldrummortuary.com.

A celebration of Stacey's amazing life will be held May 17, 2019, 7-10 p.m. at Crumb Brothers Bakery, 291 S 300 W, Logan, UT. Condolences may be shared at meldrummortuary.com.