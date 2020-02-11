Home

Stacy Christensen Obituary
Stacy Christensen
April 13, 1958 - February 8, 2020
Stacy O. Christensen, 61, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at his home in Richmond, Utah, from complications from cancer. He was born April 13, 1958, in Logan, Utah, the son of Lee J. and Marjorie Oliverson Christensen.
He loved classic cars, fast cars, dragsters, Chevy's and Harley's. He enjoyed woodworking and made lots of tables and things. He enjoyed music, camping, the outdoors and model cars. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed sports (watching and playing), antiques, westerns and working on cars. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He really enjoyed spending time with his brothers and family.
He is survived by two daughters and two sons, Amber (Jeff) Keiser of Beresford, South Dakota; Jesse (Niki) Christensen of Beresford, South Dakota; Riley (Andrea) Christensen of Richmond; Shurie Bailey of Providence, Utah; by his brother, Kent (Barbara) Christensen of Ogden, Utah, and by five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Kirt Christensen.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
