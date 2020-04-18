|
|
Stanley Reed Halversen
July 13, 1933 - April 14, 2020
Stanley Reed Halversen, 86, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, from natural causes. Stan was the proud father of four daughters and one son, grandfather of 21, great-grandfather of 53, and great-great grandfather of one. Out of respect for the current health crisis a private family viewing will be held at the Russon Mortuary on Monday, April 20. Following the family viewing, Stan will be laid to rest at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, in Bluffdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. For full obituary go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 18, 2020