Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Halversen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Reed Halversen


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Reed Halversen Obituary
Stanley Reed Halversen
July 13, 1933 - April 14, 2020
Stanley Reed Halversen, 86, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, from natural causes. Stan was the proud father of four daughters and one son, grandfather of 21, great-grandfather of 53, and great-great grandfather of one. Out of respect for the current health crisis a private family viewing will be held at the Russon Mortuary on Monday, April 20. Following the family viewing, Stan will be laid to rest at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, in Bluffdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. For full obituary go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -