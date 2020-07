Stephen Hilmer Nilsson, 72, passed away July 21, 2020, at his home in Logan, Utah. Due to current circumstances the family has chosen to have a private service, by invitation only. Funeral services will be livestreamed by Allen-Hall Mortuary July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Link will be provided prior to service at www.allenmortuaries.net where a full obituary may be viewed.