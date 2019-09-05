|
|
Stephen Reed Hansen
September 22, 1946 - September 3, 2019
Stephen Reed Hansen passed away on September 3rd, just 19 days before his 73rd birthday. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Lu Hansen of Orem, UT; sister-in-law Jeanene Hansen of Smithfield, nephews & nieces, & many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlin & Mary, his brother & sister Paul Hansen & Arlene Wiser, & 3 siblings that passed away in infancy.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at the Smithfield City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 at Nelson Funeral Home of Smithfield (85 S. Main).
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 5, 2019