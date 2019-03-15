Sterling Wyatt

November 5, 1990 - March 10, 2019

Thomas Sterling Wyatt, 28 of North Logan, Utah, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 due to complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Born November 5, 1990 to Thomas Craig Wyatt, and Amie Israelsen Gerber, Sterling is survived by both his parents; brothers: Lincoln, Gabriel, Noel, and Winston; sisters: Jane and Lily, and was preceded in death by his brother, Christian Wyatt.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 am to 10:45 am with the funeral following at 11:00 am in the old North Logan Chapel at 1105 E. 2100 N.

Sterling will be buried in the North Logan City Cemetery.

Sterling was a rock in his family and his community. Loved by all who knew him, Sterling influenced countless lives with his strength of will, his desire to do good, his unwavering faith, and his sincere kindness. He was a disciple of Christ in the truest sense of the word. He will be sorely missed, and always remembered as one of the most valiant souls of our time.

Despite his disability, Sterling accomplished much. He graduated as valedictorian of In-tech Collegiate High school, served an honorable 2 year LDS mission, attended Utah State University, began an editing business, attended the temple often, and continued to inspire those around him despite countless physical difficulties, immobility, kidney failure, and more.

Sterling brought inspiration and hope to those who knew him, and his influence will live on in all of our hearts. Until we meet again, our noble son and brother! Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary