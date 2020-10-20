1/1
Steven J. Seamons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven J Seamons
July 21, 1952 - October 15, 2020
Steven J Seamons returned to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on October 15, 2020.
Steve was born on July 21, 1952, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Kenneth Jackson Seamons and Helen Hancey Seamons. He graduated from Sky View High. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Toronto, Ontario Mission from 1971-1973. He returned home to marry Pam, his high school sweetheart. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 20, 1974. He graduated from Utah State University in Elementary Education. He taught elementary school for the Cache County School District for 38 years. After retiring in 2014, he and Pam served a mission to the New Hampshire, Manchester Mission from 2015-2016.
Steve held many callings and assignments over his life for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an active member of the Cache Education Association and served on the UEA board. He served on the Hyde Park City Council. He was an active member of the Lions Club of Hyde Park. He worked in numerous roles with the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the board for the Hyde Park irrigation canals.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Pamela Spuhler Seamons. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Michael) Mills of California, Trevor (Kari) Seamons of Washington, Daniel (Holly) Seamons of Utah, Todd (Ami) Seamons of Utah and Heidi (Rumel) Gregersen of Idaho. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and three siblings, Sherrill Joy of Utah, Jewel (Thayne) Karren of Arizona and Ed Seamons of Utah. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will held on Thursday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at the Hyde Park LDS Stake Center located at 535 E. 200 South, Hyde Park, UT. Due to the pandemic, those in attendance will need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Burial will be in the Hyde Park City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missionary or Humanitarian Fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Services will be livestreamed, and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
Steve was an amazing educator and taught his students well at Lewiston Elementary School. His skills, knowledge, and sense of humor will be missed. He and his family are a model for all of us to strive toward. Steve will be missed by all of us who worked with him, shared church assignments, played volley ball, or were home taught by him. I will cherish our friendship.
Joel Allred
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved