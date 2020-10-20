Steven J Seamons
July 21, 1952 - October 15, 2020
Steven J Seamons returned to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on October 15, 2020.
Steve was born on July 21, 1952, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Kenneth Jackson Seamons and Helen Hancey Seamons. He graduated from Sky View High. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Toronto, Ontario Mission from 1971-1973. He returned home to marry Pam, his high school sweetheart. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 20, 1974. He graduated from Utah State University in Elementary Education. He taught elementary school for the Cache County School District for 38 years. After retiring in 2014, he and Pam served a mission to the New Hampshire, Manchester Mission from 2015-2016.
Steve held many callings and assignments over his life for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an active member of the Cache Education Association and served on the UEA board. He served on the Hyde Park City Council. He was an active member of the Lions Club of Hyde Park. He worked in numerous roles with the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the board for the Hyde Park irrigation canals.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Pamela Spuhler Seamons. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Michael) Mills of California, Trevor (Kari) Seamons of Washington, Daniel (Holly) Seamons of Utah, Todd (Ami) Seamons of Utah and Heidi (Rumel) Gregersen of Idaho. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and three siblings, Sherrill Joy of Utah, Jewel (Thayne) Karren of Arizona and Ed Seamons of Utah. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will held on Thursday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at the Hyde Park LDS Stake Center located at 535 E. 200 South, Hyde Park, UT. Due to the pandemic, those in attendance will need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Burial will be in the Hyde Park City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missionary or Humanitarian Fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Services will be livestreamed, and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
.