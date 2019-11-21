Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Riverwoods Conference Center
Logan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven McOmber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven John McOmber


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven John McOmber Obituary
Steven John McOmber
May 6, 1953 - November 18, 2019
GONE HUNTING/FISHING: Daddy we will see you in nature and hear you in the wind, gone but never forgotten, you will always be in our hearts.
Loved by Seluvaia Halaufia McOmber, Chani McOmber (Chad, LuLu and Rocco Lowe), Lynsi Neve (Matt, Stasia, Seyvion, Tyra, Boman, Persol and Ariah), Brooke McOmber, Ryan McOmber, Family and Friends.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan, UT, from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please honor our Dad/Family by enjoying the outdoors, spending time with family, friends and dogs.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -