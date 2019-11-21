|
|
Steven John McOmber
May 6, 1953 - November 18, 2019
GONE HUNTING/FISHING: Daddy we will see you in nature and hear you in the wind, gone but never forgotten, you will always be in our hearts.
Loved by Seluvaia Halaufia McOmber, Chani McOmber (Chad, LuLu and Rocco Lowe), Lynsi Neve (Matt, Stasia, Seyvion, Tyra, Boman, Persol and Ariah), Brooke McOmber, Ryan McOmber, Family and Friends.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan, UT, from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please honor our Dad/Family by enjoying the outdoors, spending time with family, friends and dogs.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019