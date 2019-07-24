Sue Rakes

July 12, 1937 - July 22, 2019

Sue Parsons Rakes, 82, passed away July 22, 2019, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, of heart failure. She was born July 12, 1937, in Charleston, West Virginia, the twelfth child of Lawrence Parsons and Odessa Redman. She attended West Virginia schools and worked as a paralegal.

She married Hershel Rakes on October 13, 1956. She continued her professional career until the birth of her first child. She became the mother of four children.

The joy of her life was preparing a home for her beloved husband and children. She was an excellent cook, loved books and reading, hiking the Appalachian Trail and traveling with her children and grandchildren. Her dream always was to own a book store. She successfully owned and operated "Books of Yesterday" in Logan where she made many friends. She made many beautiful quilts. She loved writing and had many articles published in local papers. She produced and broadcasted several radio shows and loved doing interviews and writing commercials. She was adventuresome and loved riding the train and Greyhound Bus. She made many trips alone all over the United States and published several articles about her travel adventures.

Sue loved animals and carried dog biscuits in her pocket on her walks. She knew the names of most of the neighborhood dogs. She loved her volunteer work at the Deseret Industries for many years and called herself their "token" Presbyterian. Her friends were an eclectic group and she loved them all.

She is survived by her husband, Hershel Rakes of Logan; by three of their children, Stephen Rakes of Logan; Jennifer (Jeff) Bordner of Sandy, Utah; and Kathryn (Lee) Dang of Owings, Maryland; by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and by two sisters and a brother, Grace Miller, Linda Padgett and Rudy Parsons. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Rakes and by ten siblings.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations by made to Four Paws Animal Rescue, 435-764-3534. Services are under the direction of Webb Funeral Home in Preston. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019