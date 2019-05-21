Susan R. Young

July 28, 1951 - May 14, 2019

Susan Katrina Rasmussen Young, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home with family by her side after a long battle with cancer. Susan was born July 28, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a daughter of Jane Carol Smith and Steve Richard Rasmussen. The family lived in Henderson, NV, moving to Corvallis, OR, when she was five years old. After graduating from Corvallis High School, Susan attended Rhode Island School of Design for a year and then moved to Provo, UT, to attend Brigham Young University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Certificate in Biology in 1974. She taught math at Randolph, UT, High School for a year, then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in France/Switzerland. She returned to Corvallis and met Stanford Young who was attending graduate school at Oregon State University. They were married on January 14, 1978, in the Ogden, UT, Temple. Stan and Susan lived in Clovis and Fresno, CA, for two years and then moved to Cache Valley for Stan's position at Utah State University in 1980. They raised their four children in North Logan and Hyrum and in 2017 moved to Brigham City, UT, as retired empty-nesters.

Susan had a firm testimony of the Savior and the atonement and served in may Church callings including the Cub Scouts, Relief Society, Humanitarian Program, and as Sunday School Gospel Doctrine teacher. She lent a kind and compassionate listening ear to friends and family. Susan was a wonderful mother to her competent and independent children, and when they were all in school, she worked for several years as a lab technician at Spendlove Research Foundation in Logan, UT. Susan loved all kinds of arts and crafts including sewing, quilting, knitting, calligraphy, painting, graphic design, and tending indoor plants and flowers. She often said she would never experience a runner's high, but creative highs were her goal.

Susan is survived by her husband Stan and her children Matthew (Kate) Young; Seth Young; Katrina (Richard) Moore; Forrest Young; four beloved grandchildren; siblings Patrick Rasmussen and Jill Rasmussen; and was a treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Special thanks to Intermountain Hospice for their efficient and loving care.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Ward Chapel, 105 West Fishburn Dr. (approx. 880 S), Brigham City, UT.

Viewings will be Thursday, May 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 East, Brigham City, UT, and on Friday from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m. at the Church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Primary Children Medical Center or Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

