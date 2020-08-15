Susan Woodhead

9/16/1947 - 8/11/2020

Susan "Sue" Renae Adams Woodhead, age 72, daughter of Robert Munro and Beth Bench Adams, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020, at The Lodge at Riverton in Riverton, Utah, with her brother Larry by her side. Larry called family to say their final goodbyes before she passed. She was born September 16, 1947 in Logan, Utah.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Paul Duane and Floyd Samuel, and she is survived by her son Matthew and her granddaughter Shelby, whom she adored. She is also survived by eight siblings: Doyle, Shirley, Larry, Julie, Lonnie, Sheila, Jeff, and Roger.

Sue graduated from Logan High School and earned a degree in education from Utah State University. Sue married while in college and had a son, Matthew. Sue later divorced and raised her son as a single mother, buying a home and putting down roots in Kearns, Utah, near family.

In school she was an excellent athlete and loved all kinds of sports despite being told that it was not very ladylike, demonstrating her independent nature. Sue was a free spirit with a quick wit and never missed a chance to make a joke or tell a funny story - she could always bring a smile to your face. Sue also had a beautiful voice and loved to sing.

Sue has been cremated and, due to the pandemic, no in person funeral arrangements have been made.





