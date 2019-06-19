Suzanne Cassett

09/12/1943 - 06/08/2019

Suzanne J. Cassett passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1943, to Milton and Lillian Johnson in Logan, Utah. Suzanne graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University, where she met her first husband, Arthur William Cassett III, and received an Associate's degree from Western Wyoming College. Together they had two children, Scott W. Cassett and David I. Cassett.

Suzanne was a homemaker and traveled extensively as a Military wife. When her children were grown, she worked as a Real Estate agent, security guard, and Internal Revenue Service employee. She was active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for several years and an active member of the Episcopal Church throughout her adult life.

Suzanne is survived by her sons, Scott (Kim) and David (Daphne). She is also survived by her sister Cynthia Olsen (John), brother Brent Johnson (Nancy), sister-in-law Charlene, grandchildren Savannah and Gabriel, and one great grandchild Paizlee Barros. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton G Johnson and Lillian Johnson, one sister, Roxanne Johnson and one brother, Ted Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brigham City, Utah (589 South 200 East) on June 22, 2019, at 3:30 pm. Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary