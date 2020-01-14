|
|
Sylvia Gail Jackson
July 11, 1939 - January 12, 2020
Sylvia Gail Jackson, of Providence, Utah, passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 12, at 5:36 a.m. due to complications surrounding an infection.
Gail was born on July 11, 1939, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Franklin and Edna Barrett. She is preceded in death by both parents, son Steven Ward, grandchildren Steven, Trevor and Ellie and son in law, Samuel Graham. She is survived by her husband, Joe and her children: Michael (Rosa), Joni, Mark (Amy), Janet (John), Karen (Todd), Cindy (Jonathan) and her sister Franklin Denise.
Gail had a happy childhood growing up on Dick Street. While attending Massey Hill High school, Gail played basketball, was the Homecoming Queen, was her graduating class Valedictorian and dated her sweetheart, Joe, who was the Captain of the Football Team. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Joe Wade Jackson, in 1959. Gail and her husband converted to the LDS church after the loss of their son Steven. They moved to Lanham, Maryland in 1968. Gail was primarily a homemaker and was known for her wonderful southern cooking and feeding everyone who entered their home. They relocated to beautiful Providence, Utah, after retirement. Gail centered her life around her family and loved ones. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her 83 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and beat all of us in card games. She was the most loving and giving mother and friend to all, never knowing a stranger.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah, 84321. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 17, 11 a.m. at the Cobblestone Ward Building, 420 West 100 North, Providence, Utah, 84332.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 14, 2020