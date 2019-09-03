|
Sylvia Margaret Wuthrich Astle
December 26, 1944 - August 28, 2019
Sylvia Margaret Wuthrich Astle passed away August 28, 2019. Sylvia was born December 26, 1944, in Logan, Utah, to Paul and Margaret Johnson Wuthrich. She graduated from Logan High School in 1963. She married Ernest David Astle on May 14, 1965, in the Logan LDS Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Latter-day Saints, where she served in the Sunday School as secretary. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and deep love for the savior.
She was a loving mother who cherished taking care of her three boys, all born within a year. She worked as a receptionist for Walker Bank, and spending time selling Avon and Home interiors. She enjoyed camping in Logan Canyon and going to Bear Lake. She loved watching TV to pass the time, especially in her last days, particularly enjoyed watching the WWE, the Utah Jazz, the Talk shows, USU Football and basketball, game shows, and soap operas.
She is survived by her husband Ernest Astle of Logan, her brothers Kay Wuthrich of Bloomfield, CO, and Harold Wuthrich of Sandy, UT, and her son Dave Astle of Portland, OR. She has 5 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret Wuthrich, sister Janice Wuthrich, and sons Steven and Jeffrey Astle.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019, at 11:00 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center, Logan UT. A viewing will be held at the same location on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00, and on Thursday, from 9:30-10:30, prior to the funeral. The interment will Logan City Cemetery.
Her family wishes to express special thanks to CNS Hospice.
