Tamara Selley
01/17/1941 - 08/31/2019
Tamara Pond Selley (78) died August 31, 2019, after a short illness. She was born on January 17, 1941, to Harold and Ruby Pond. She grew up in Lewiston, UT, attending school there and graduating from North Cache High. She was an avid dancer all throughout her life. She studied at the Movita School of Dance and aspired to be a Rockette.
She married Clair Selley on February 19, 1960. Together they had three children. Tamara worked along-side Clair at the family drugstore, SOS in Smithfield, UT, and at Mountain Farms Cheese. Tamara also owned a dress boutique, the Apple Tree, in Smithfield. Tam & Clair were inseparable and traveled all over the world. She was happiest with her family near her.
Tamara is survived by her husband Clair of 59 years. Children Angala (Joey), Tony (Tammy) and Shaun (Lynn). Grandchildren Paige (Statten), Karissa (Caden) and Easton. She leaves five great-grandchildren, Oakley, Piper, Elmer, Maverick and Kaylee. Also, her brother, Larry (Jamie) Pond.
Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, September 7th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. 162 East 400 North, Logan, UT. There will not be a viewing. Interment at a later date in Smithfield. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019