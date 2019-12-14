Home

Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence cemetery
Tamera Jean Barkle Oldroyd


1967 - 2019
Tamera Jean Barkle Oldroyd Obituary
Tamera Jean Barkle Oldroyd
January 21, 1967 - December 3, 2019
Tamera, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hyrum.
Tamera was born in Logan, Utah, to David Lowell Barkle and Karla Jean Waldner. She has four brothers, Eric, Curtis, Clifton and Karl; and two sisters, Teah and Trina. In September 1983, she married Bart William Oldroyd, they later divorced. Together they had three children, Ashley, Zachary, and Joshua and two wonderful grandchildren, Chance and Cohyn. Tamera was the happiest when she was outdoors. She loved to camp and was an
excellent fly fisher. The smile she would get on her face with every good catch was priceless. She was also an amazing artist. She would never admit to it, but she truly was. She loved her children and her grandchildren "to the moon and back." There will be a graveside service on Dec. 21st, in the Providence cemetery at 11:00 a.m. We would like to thank Cache Valley Mortuary for their services and to everyone that has expressed their love and condolences for Tamera. She will be missed. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
