Tamera Mullins Jensen
1960 - 2020
After almost 10 years of a bare knuckled fight with cancer, we said goodbye to Tamera (Tammy) Mullins Jensen at sunset on July 18, 2020. Tamera, 59, was born November of 1960 in Brigham City, UT, to Jim and Donna Mullins. She had a wonderful childhood full of lifelong friends and weekend ski trips to Beaver Mountain. Tamera graduated from Box Elder High in 1979 where she was involved with drill team, cheerleading, and student government. She attended BYU on a dance scholarship and later transferred to USU where she obtained her marketing degree and met her husband, David Jensen. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 12, 1983. Soon after graduation, they moved east to start their careers in Manhattan. Before returning to Utah, they would also live in Phoenix and San Diego and have their two sons, Nick and Andrew. In 1991 their family settled in Cache Valley where she worked at Icon Health & Fitness for over 20 years. She held many church positions and especially loved her time in the USU YSA 3rd Stake and as "surrogate mother" to the USU YSA 19th Ward. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, two sons, grandson Carter, brother Bob Mullins (Lynda,) and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Michelle (Rick), in-laws Alan and Darlene Jensen, and sister-in-law Leslie Rees. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Providence South Stake Center (360 E. 450 North, Millville). A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, on Sunday, July 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged. Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.net.
We're grateful for the wonderful healthcare professionals that helped our family through this. We'd also like to the thank her Icon Health & Fitness family for all they've done.


Published in Logan Herald Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Providence South Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
