Tereasa Langston Vance
May 12, 1926 - October 5, 2019
Tereasa Langston Vance, 93, of Logan, died on Oct. 5, 2019. She was born in Sixes, Oregon, on May 12, 1926. She was the oldest child of Clark and Dolly Wells Coffelt. Her siblings are: Sheldon (Burr) Coffelt (Yuma, Arizona); Sharon Jackson (deceased) (McKinnleyville, California; Sue Donovan (McKinnleyville, California).
Tereasa met Frederick Langston in high school and they were married in 1943. They settled in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Tereasa's focus was always on her home and her family. She and Fred raised five children in Cottage Grove: Fredrick Langston (deceased) (Comfort, Texas); Paula Hurst (Logan, Utah); Christine Reisback (Gig Harbor, Washington); Kathryn Starr (Cassel, California); Bradley Langston (Eugene, Oregon).
Fred passed away unexpectedly when he was 64. Tereasa later met Clarence Vance and they were married in 1989 and made their home in Tucson, Arizona.
Tereasa was a fabulous cook and loved to travel, having visited all 50 states and much of Canada, Mexico and Europe.
Tereasa has 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She remembered every one of their birthdays each year.
A special thank you to Dr. Michael Stones, to all of her caregivers at Legacy House and Primrose Hospice. A memorial and celebration of life will be held in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 15, 2019