Terressa Anne Rees
June 20, 1980 - August 24, 2019
Terressa Anne Rees, beloved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend left us too soon on August 24, 2019. Terressa was born June 20, 1980, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Tom and Debbie Johansen Rees. She was strong willed and spirited, even as a small child, which were traits that endeared her to her parents even more. Terressa has three beautiful sons, James, Issac and Thomas, that she loved fiercely. Terressa's passion for her boys was priority, followed by her passion for nursing. She was a highly skilled nurse, loved by her patients and colleagues. Her family often said that if ever we were to have a medical crisis, Terressa was the nurse we would want by our side. Terressa especially enjoyed caring for the elderly, she had compassion for their circumstances and respect for their hard fought battles in life. Terressa enjoyed the outdoors; whether it was running, hiking, or camping with her boys. "T" loved her family and they love her, she was the life of the family party and kept her younger siblings in their place. Our hearts are full of gratitude for Terressa and how she touched each of our lives; we are forever better because we love her.
Our family appreciates the outpouring of love and support. Hug the ones you love, encourage them to surround themselves with good people, and remind them of God's eternal love and perspective.
Terressa is survived by James Robert Dorigatti and his father James Ryan Dorigatti, Isaac Robert Porter, Thomas Robert Porter and their father Tyler James Porter. Her parents Tom and Debbie Rees, her siblings Rajan "Jano" Thomas Rees, Abby Angeline Rees, Javin (Krithika) Loran Rees, Kakoli Makara Worley.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the River Heights 3rd ward meeting house located at 465 N. 300 East, Providence, Utah. A viewing will take place Wednesday, August 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and prior to the funeral services at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019