Terry Stuart Haslam

December 29, 1963 - February 4, 2019

Terry Stuart Haslam, 55, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, after a 19-month, courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in June of 2017. This aggressive, unrelenting cancer robbed him of many things but never took his faith, courage, optimism, determination and strong spirit.

His example of strength and enduring to the end will continue to be an example in the lives of family, friends and all who knew him.

Terry was born Dec. 29, 1963, to Dean Stuart Haslam and Elizabeth Deon Haslam in Logan, Utah. He lived 53 years in Wellsville, Utah, where he graduated from Skyview High School in 1982.

On Aug. 22, 1986, Terry married Julie Smith in the Logan LDS Temple. They were happily married for 32 years and have two sons that they love dearly.

Terry was known throughout his life for his strength, discipline and unmatched work ethic. He was a master carpenter by trade. Whether building his own homes or doing work for others, he treated every project as if it was his own. He took pride in everything he did. Neighbors were sure the elves came out at night to perfectly manicure the flower beds and yard, but it was Terry's meticulous work. He excelled at everything he did from sports, work, family, friendships and was able to make everyone feel as if they were his favorite or best friend.

Terry worked for Bailey & Lyle for 8 years, Herff Jones Yearbooks for 27 years and the last year and a half with Cache Valley Hospital. Although the hospital knew of the cancer diagnosis, Terry was hired due to his strong work ethic and quickly made friends with many co-workers who admired him. He considered his work at the hospital a "dream job."

Terry taught his boys a strong work ethic. He loved activities with his sons like riding motorcycles, four-wheelers, camping and fishing. In addition, he coached his sons' baseball and basketball teams for many years. He was an avid tennis fan and enjoyed many trips to Palm Springs, CA, for the Indian Wells Tennis tournaments with his brother Todd.

Terry was a very loving, supportive and loyal husband. Many fond memories were created on the shores of Hawaii.

Terry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He truly cared about what mattered most in life - faith in God, family and relationships. When asked what he wanted to be known for in this life, his answer was to leave a legacy of being honest and fair in all his dealings. He was the most humble and kind person.

Terry was a favorite grandpa, uncle, brother, in-law, cousin, neighbor, coach, friend and considered a hero by many. He will be truly missed and loved until we meet again.

Terry is survived by his eternal companion and best friend, Julie; their children Kyle and Kaden of Logan; his mother, Betty Haslam of Logan; siblings Kim (Donna), Vicki (Anton), Stuart (Stephanie), Todd (Kristine), Vera (Jeff) and Shane (Tarasha); grandchildren Matt, Kaleb, Reagan, Millie and Parker; and also his father-in-law J. Thomas Smith. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, in-laws and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Stuart Haslam, grandparents, mother-in-law and brother Kelly.

Our family would like to thank the doctors at Huntsman Cancer Institute, IHC Hospice and nurses Gaby, Kristy and Kim for their loving care.

A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 North, Logan, from 6 to 8 p.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, prior to a funeral service at noon at the Logan LDS 10th Ward meeting house located at 792 N. 500 East, Logan.

Interment will be at the Wellsville Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary