|
|
Thomas Daniel Hall Lloyd
March 29, 1934 - September 5, 2019
After several years of battling a courageous fight against pulmonary fibrosis (lung disease), Tom passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in the evening of Thursday, September 5. He was 85.
Tom was born in Wellsville, Utah, March 29, 1934, to Henry Haslem Lloyd and Maud Hall Lloyd. He was the sixth of eight children. Before he was a year old, his family moved to Grace, Idaho. His first love was farming and raising famous Idaho potatoes. He also lived for basketball and had a passion for horses. He learned the value of hard work from his dad at a young age and promoted this value to all he met.
After graduating Grace High School, he received three different scholarships to play basketball in college but instead chose to join the US Army during the Korean conflict. Tom married Joylene Mendenhall on August 3, 1956, and then sealed in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Together they had five children.
During his time in Grace, Idaho, Tom was chosen to be Farmer of the Year for the state of Idaho. Together he and his brother Grant started Lloyd Brother Farms from 1959 to 1987. He served on the Grace High School Board from 1975-1982, he was a coach for Grace High School and enjoyed coaching his own boys.
Later in life he married Mary Ann Haviland on December 18, 1987. They have resided in Logan for the past 32 years.
Tom is survived by Mary Ann, his three sons and two daughters, Randy (Gillian) Lloyd, Renae (Lyndie) Henrie, Ryan (Julie) Lloyd, Rory (Leslie) Lloyd, Robyn Anderson, eighteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren and a sister, Ann Randall. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ray, Merrill, and Grant and three sisters, Etheleen, Bernice and Donna. His special love was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held at the Grace LDS chapel in Grace, Idaho, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. with a funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Grace, Idaho Cemetery with military honors by Post 50.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 10, 2019