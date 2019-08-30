|
|
Thomas Errol Tate
February 19, 1939 - August 28, 2019
Thomas Errol Tate passed away at the age of 80 on August 28, 2019, in Hyde Park, Utah, after faithfully enduring several years of Alzheimer's disease.
Tom was born February 19, 1939, to Thomas Theodore Tate and Olive Farrie Jacobson in Tooele, Utah.
Tom married Patricia Rae Ford on August 15, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, Tom and Pat raised one daughter and two sons: Toni (Scott) Gibbons of Smithfield, UT; Chris (Megan) Tate of San Diego, CA; and Randy (Tricia) Tate of Draper, UT.
In 1959, Tom left Utah to serve for two and a half years as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern Far East Mission. During this time as a missionary, Elder Tate had the opportunity to serve in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Phillippine islands, helping to establish the early roots of the Church in an area of the world now home to many faithful saints.
After his missionary service, Tom completed degrees from Brigham Young University (Bachelors) and Stanford University (Masters) in Electrical Engineering. Shortly after they were married, Tom and Pat moved to San Jose, CA, as Tom accepted employment for IBM where he worked for 28 years. At IBM, Tom worked on storage systems that formed the foundation for some of the digital storage systems used in modern day computing.
Throughout a lifetime of Church service, many were blessed by Tom's love of God and for all His children. He served in scouts, youth callings, bishoprics, high council, and as a single adults ward bishop. All he served were influenced by Tom's kindness, humility, and love.
In addition to raising his family, career, and ecclesiastical service, Tom also enjoyed gardening, learning new things, jogging, playing volleyball and basketball, and always looking for ways to help others.
Tom is survived by his wife Pat, children Toni, Chris, and Randy, 5 granddaughters and 1 grandson. His kind and gentle nature will be missed by all.
The family expresses appreciation to the ministering brothers and sisters, ward members, the staff of Autumn Care, The Gables, and other healthcare professionals in the Hyde Park area for their care of Tom and Pat during the final years of Tom's mortal life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's research at . Graveside services will be at the Hyde Park City Cemetery, Saturday August 30, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Funeral directors are Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 30, 2019