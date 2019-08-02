|
Thomas Petko
July 29, 1953 - July 30, 2019
Thomas Julius Petko, age 66, of Logan, passed away on Tuesday, July 30th unexpectedly at his home.
Tom was born as the only child on July 29, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Julius Robert and Mary Hornak Petko. He was raised in Campbell, Ohio, where he attended his schools growing up. He then moved to Logan to attend Utah State University where he graduated in 1976 with a Bachelors. After he graduated, he taught in high school for a short time and decided not to continue in this career. He had a few different jobs before he began to work at Schriebers. He worked there for 34 years before he retired. He preferred being called Tom.
Tom loved to hunt, fish, and trap shoot during his free time. He enjoyed handling, working on, and building firearms. He majored in history and always kept building his knowledge about many things. Also, reading and trying new recipes and foods and cooking brought a great joy to Tom. Tom enjoyed his time with close friends and enjoyed all of the memories hunting with them.
Later in life, he met Janette Richardson in 2006. They became a couple in 2008 and spent the last 12 years together enjoying life. They enjoyed trips together and taking lots of photographs of the places they visited.
Tom is survived by his wife Janette and his step-children: Dale (Kari) Adams, Michael (Amie) Campbell, and Ashley Barker. Step grandchildren: Mykelti Campbell; Kimberly Campbell; Shiloh Adams; Kiera Barker; Kyler Barker; Kinslee Maddock and great grandson Malcolm Stoddard. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St in Logan. Friends and family may send condolences and thoughts to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 2, 2019