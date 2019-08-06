|
|
Tony Jay Federico
03/02/1945 - 07/31/2019
Tony Jay Federico, 74, of Farmington, Utah, passed away July 31, 2019, with his wife and children by his side.
He was born March 2, 1945, to Joe and Treesa Federico in Logan, Utah. He had one older brother Larry. He grew up on the family farm in Smithfield, Utah. He credits his farm experience for the good work ethics he developed.
He attended and graduated from schools in Cache Valley and enjoyed playing football and competing in track and field. He attended Utah State University and Boise State University. He served in the Army National Guard for 10 years. In 1973, he became a private pilot and made his first solo flight in a Cessna 150.
On September 2, 1966, he married Sharon Comish in the Salt Lake Temple. They shared 52 wonderful years together. He adored his children, Nicole (Brooks Larson) Brandon (Cherae) and Jayson (Hannah). He was Papa to Claire (Ryker Crismon), Jayman, Madi, Jake, London, Cate and Ava. He was always there for his friends and family and spent numerous hours watching his children and grandchildren's activities.
He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Elder's Quorum President, Bishopric counselor while living in Boise and Centerville, and he especially enjoyed working with the scouting program. When the family lived in Boise, he was an ordinance worker and traveled to the Idaho Falls Temple.
Tony had a career in the metal construction industry. He worked for Steelco and opened up the Boise Division. He was transferred to the Salt Lake plant as Sales Marketing Manager. He joined the Metal Construction Association (MCA) and was elected to the board of directors for 6 years and was Vice President for 3 years.
He is survived by his wife and children, Nicole and Brooks Larson, Brandon and Cherae Federico, Daughter-in-Law Hannah Federico and his seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry and son Jayson.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Creek First Ward Chapel located at 825 South 50 East, Farmington, Utah, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30. He will be buried in the Farmington, Utah, Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 6, 2019