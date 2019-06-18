Trevin Mitchell

Aug. 10, 1987 - June 11, 2019

Trevin Keller Mitchell, 31, born to Scott and Lisa Mitchell August 10, 1987, passed away on June 11, 2019, at his home in Eugene, Oregon.

Trevin spent most of his growing up years in River Heights, where he received his Eagle Scout award at the age of 14 and gained a love of serving others. He had a love of soccer & became a "Force" on the field which earned him the nickname of Yoda. He graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 2006. He held the record for the most assists and received the all valley team honors. He followed his father's footsteps and went into banking and worked for Wells Fargo.

If you knew Trevin, you know he had the most caring soul and cared for others without judgement. He would give all he had to help someone in need even if it left him with nothing.

Trevin moved to Oregon in 2008 and fell in love with the tall trees, rivers and waterfalls. He enjoyed exploring the world around him and skipping rocks on the rivers.

Trevin loved his family and is survived by his parents Scott and Lisa of Wellsville, sisters Brittney Mitchell and Makenna Burnell, brother-in-law Clinton, and their children Addison, and Reese.

Trevin was welcomed home by his Hero and younger brother Alex, as well as grandparents on the other side of the veil. Trevin is deeply loved by all who knew him. We will truly miss your vibrant personality and your passion for life.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday June 20, 2019, at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center street, at 6:00 p.m. We would like to thank Allen Hall mortuary for Donating their services in our behalf. In Lieu of flowers please donate to our memorial fund @ https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/trevin-mitchell-suicide-prevention Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary