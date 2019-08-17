Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Twila Meacham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twila Jane Meacham


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Twila Jane Meacham Obituary
Twila Jane Meacham
March 27, 1945 - August 11, 2019
Twila (Haas) Meacham, age 74, passed away August 11, 2019, from her battle with Alzheimer's. She was born March 27, 1945, to Ileta and Robert Formanack in Billings, Montana. Twila graduated from Billings Senior High.  She married Steven J. Haas January 15, 1966, in Denver, Colorado. They were later divorced.
She married Steve R. Meacham on June 27, 1987, in Park City, Utah.
Mom was raised in Lodge Grass, Montana and Billings, Montana. Mom enjoyed watching her sons play sports. Mom enjoyed taking car rides and loved a nice cold glass of coke. Mom was a homemaker and worked at A.C.T. St. Benedict's Hospital. She was an enrolled Crow Tribal Member.
Twila Haas Meacham is survived by Steve R. Meacham; her sons Derek Haas, Lance (Heidi) Haas; sisters Rita Campbell, Lisa Collins, Dana Formanack; brothers Greg Formanack and Leonard Dailey; two stepsons; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Twila Haas Meacham is preceded in death by Tom Dailey, Clyde Dailey, Robert Formanack, Ileta Dailey and Steven J. Haas.
A special thank you to Hidden Valley Memory Care, Visiting Angels, and in her last days Comfort Worx Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. Family will greet friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.leavittsmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Twila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leavitt's Mortuary
Download Now