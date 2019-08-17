|
Twila Jane Meacham
March 27, 1945 - August 11, 2019
Twila (Haas) Meacham, age 74, passed away August 11, 2019, from her battle with Alzheimer's. She was born March 27, 1945, to Ileta and Robert Formanack in Billings, Montana. Twila graduated from Billings Senior High. She married Steven J. Haas January 15, 1966, in Denver, Colorado. They were later divorced.
She married Steve R. Meacham on June 27, 1987, in Park City, Utah.
Mom was raised in Lodge Grass, Montana and Billings, Montana. Mom enjoyed watching her sons play sports. Mom enjoyed taking car rides and loved a nice cold glass of coke. Mom was a homemaker and worked at A.C.T. St. Benedict's Hospital. She was an enrolled Crow Tribal Member.
Twila Haas Meacham is survived by Steve R. Meacham; her sons Derek Haas, Lance (Heidi) Haas; sisters Rita Campbell, Lisa Collins, Dana Formanack; brothers Greg Formanack and Leonard Dailey; two stepsons; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Twila Haas Meacham is preceded in death by Tom Dailey, Clyde Dailey, Robert Formanack, Ileta Dailey and Steven J. Haas.
A special thank you to Hidden Valley Memory Care, Visiting Angels, and in her last days Comfort Worx Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. Family will greet friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 17, 2019