|
|
Tyler David Price
January 25, 1983 - January 19, 2020
Tyler David Price, 36, of Hyrum, Utah, passed away on January 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He courageously and valiantly battled brain cancer for 6 months. Tyler was born in Fort Collins Colorado to David Keith Price and Connie Meyers on January 25, 1983. Tyler grew up in Riverton, Utah, Wickenburg, Arizona, and Smithfield, Utah. He graduated from Sky View High School in 2001. He excelled in wrestling. Tyler was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he served an honorable mission to Monterey, Mexico. He had a happy and positive attitude and always looked for the good in people. He influenced many people for good and pointed them to our Savior. Tyler graduated from Stevens-Henager College with a degree in Healthcare Administration. In September 2006, Tyler married and was sealed to Amber Gade of Waverly, Iowa, in the Logan Temple. Together they had two children, Clay T. (12) and Dixie Rae (9). Tyler was loved and adored by his wife and children and he was always up for any adventure they took him on. He will also be greatly missed for his smiles, laughter and constant rough housing and fun he had with his extended family.
His career took him into the Healthcare industry, most recently at Rotech Healthcare where he excelled at and was well known for his leadership and encouragement to all of his employees and staff. He was also commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Army in 2011. This great young man will be deeply missed. We look forward to a grand reunion when our family will be reunited, as our faith and testimony in the great plan of happiness gives us hope and surety for that day. Tyler is preceded in death by Norman Meyers (grandfather). Tyler is survived by his loving wife Amber, Clay T. (son), Dixie Rae (daughter), David and Connie (parents), Heidi Jones (sister), Tiffany Ccatamayo (sister), Coby Price (brother). Grandparents Keith and Norma Price, Virginia Meyers (grandmother), many aunts, uncles and cousins. Donations may also be made for the family at Mountain America Credit Union, Tyler Price Charity. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the Cache Valley for Hope Cancer Foundation as they helped Tyler's family navigate the difficult change in their financial situation all throughout his illness. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hyrum ward, and Hyrum stake. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 24th at the Hyrum Utah Stake Center, 600 S. 200 East, with Bishop Michael McBride conducting. Burial will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Tyler at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020